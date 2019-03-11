Young mother accused of driving drunk, crashing into house in Roswell

The report states that Maidment was bleeding heavily from her face as she tried to remove her 11-month-old baby from the car. The child was not hurt. Maidment was taken to the hospital.

An open bottle of vodka was found in the car and police said Maidment smelled of alcohol. She was arrested and faces a charge for driving drunk.

Maidment's friend, who was reportedly intoxicated at the scene, told police that Maidment was "going way too fast and lost control of her car."

"The driver came up over my curb, and hit my mailbox first, carried it, took it to the middle of my yard, but on the way by, there was a huge juniper bush out toward the end of my driveway, she pulled that up totally by the roots of her car," said Joe Valdez who lives in the area where the crash occurred.

He said speed has been a problem in the neighborhood for years.

"It's a very small street, so when people go down here really fast, I guess they lose control,” Valdez said. “It's a pretty dark street, so they'll come up on our lawns and knock things over sometimes.”