Youth sports can begin competition in New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 19, 2021 10:29 PM
Created: March 19, 2021 10:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Youth sports can resume competition in New Mexico.
Sen. Cliff Pirtle said the change was allowed after he wrote a letter to Secretary of Health Dr. Tracie Collins.
“I want to thank Dr. Collins and the Department of Health for making this reasonable and important modification to the state’s COVID-Safe Practices. Our young children have not been able to play since the spring of last year and were facing yet another lost season. With this change, they will now be able to safely return to competitive play.”
Youth sports had been banned in the state due to COVID-19 safety concerns. However, the department added new guidelines to ensure youth sports are conducted safely.
