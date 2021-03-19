Youth sports can begin competition in New Mexico

“I want to thank Dr. Collins and the Department of Health for making this reasonable and important modification to the state’s COVID-Safe Practices. Our young children have not been able to play since the spring of last year and were facing yet another lost season. With this change, they will now be able to safely return to competitive play.”

Youth sports had been banned in the state due to COVID-19 safety concerns. However, the department added new guidelines to ensure youth sports are conducted safely.