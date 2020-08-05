Youth violence appears to be getting worse in NM

They admit it can help shy kids make friends, but it can also lead to trouble.

"We have what I like to call Facebook gangsters. These are individuals that are on Facebook, on a keyboard, and they could type any and everything they say, what's on their mind and a lot of stuff that's not as clear mind, but a lot of negative stuff," said youth mentor LB Johnson. "And I think that's where the biggest problem is coming because you have teenagers, if you will, that are saying stuff that they would never say to somebody in person, but they are now they have to back it up when these other teenagers or other individuals, meet them and see them."

Johnson also says he doesn't think children have the mental capacity to truly understand what happens when they pull the trigger.

CYFD is tracking what's happening, and they've noticed more teen violence outside of the Albuquerque metro area.

A positive solution is to give these troubled teens access to more resources, which can be tough during a global pandemic.

"Access to the after school program are key to giving teens just something to do in their off hours. We've seen a lot of even teenagers losing their jobs through COVID, where that's something that they could go to and look forward to every day," said Charlie Moore-Pabst, CYFD spokesperson. "School activities have stopped, so there's been a lot of natural social structures in our society that just don't exist anymore because of the pandemic. I think that's definitely caused a lot of stress and distress of people."