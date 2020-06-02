Yvette Herrell projected to win Republican primary for New Mexico's U.S. House District 2 seat

"We know that our congresswoman ran as a moderate, but has portrayed a voting record is anything but and were ready to go to the mat on that," Herrell said. "She voted to impeach the president who has an 80% approval rating in the district, voted against funding of the border wall and a number of things that are important to people in the 2nd Congressional District."

Torres Small is seeking her second term in office. She narrowly beat Herrell in 2018. Torres Small said she will continue to work across the aisle.

"Especially right now, with everything we are facing, staying involved is even more important," Torres Small said. "That is why I am so grateful to work with all of you, Republicans, Democrats, Independents, anyone who is willing to deliver for New Mexico. We deserve the solutions we can forge together."

Click here to monitor election results