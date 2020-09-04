Zozobra goes up in flames in Santa Fe | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Zozobra goes up in flames in Santa Fe

Joshua Panas
Updated: September 04, 2020 10:57 PM
Created: September 04, 2020 10:54 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Zozobra went up in flames Friday night at Fort Marcy Park in Santa Fe.

The event did not have spectators because of a ban on mass gatherings due to COVID-19.

Advertisement

Zozobra, which took nearly four months to construct, burned in a matter of minutes. 

Officials said they had thousands of people submit their grievances to burn along with Zozobra. 

This was the 96th burning of Zozobra, also known as Old Man Gloom. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

UNM investigates 'offensive' video posted on social media by university police officer
UNM investigates 'offensive' video posted on social media by university police officer
APD releases more details about police shooting that resulted in death of beloved bar owner
APD releases more details about police shooting that resulted in death of beloved bar owner
Body found in river near Tingley
Body found in river near Tingley
Rio Rancho School Board unanimously votes to begin hybrid model Sept. 14
Rio Rancho School Board unanimously votes to begin hybrid model Sept. 14
New Mexico issues social distancing restrictions for polling places
New Mexico issues social distancing restrictions for polling places
Advertisement


Zozobra goes up in flames in Santa Fe
Zozobra goes up in flames in Santa Fe
UNM investigates 'offensive' video posted on social media by university police officer
UNM investigates 'offensive' video posted on social media by university police officer
Fact Check: Xochitl Torres Small on the environment, oil and gas industry
Fact Check: Xochitl Torres Small on the environment, oil and gas industry
Oil and gas industry at center of budget struggles in New Mexico
Oil and gas industry at center of budget struggles in New Mexico
Wife pleaded with APD to help man they shot
Wife pleaded with APD to help man they shot