Zozobra goes up in flames in Santa Fe

Joshua Panas
Updated: September 04, 2020 10:57 PM
Created: September 04, 2020 10:54 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- Zozobra went up in flames Friday night at Fort Marcy Park in Santa Fe.
The event did not have spectators because of a ban on mass gatherings due to COVID-19.
Zozobra, which took nearly four months to construct, burned in a matter of minutes.
Officials said they had thousands of people submit their grievances to burn along with Zozobra.
This was the 96th burning of Zozobra, also known as Old Man Gloom.
