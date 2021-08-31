Zozobra organizers gearing up for 97th annual burning Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— With old man gloom going up in flames in just three days, organizers of the 97th Burning of Zozobra still have their work cut out for them leading up to the big event.



"Essentially what we're doing right now is we're turning a public park into a theater,” Zozobra Press and Media Department chair Lisa Jaramillo said. “So we have speakers, we're doing fencing, vendors will be setting up with week, we'll start putting up temporary wood fencing that we put around the houses, so that nobody can walk through."



Jaramillo stated that safety is a top priority so they are sweeping Fort Marcy Park to make sure there are no harmful objects in the grass. As for the 51-foot man of the hour, he is all dressed up and almost ready to go but organizers are waiting until Friday to put him together.

"It's going to be fantastic,” Jaramillo said. “I did get to watch a little bit of the rehearsal, and I just can't wait. I think this year, he might be my favorite Zozobra."