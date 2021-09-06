Zozobra organizers reflect on this year's burning

The event normally draws about 60,000 guests. This time people had to show poof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

"From the drone footage it looked like people really respected spaces and families and friends clustering together and then there were spaces in between other groups of people,” said Sandoval.

This year it was the 1980s — and next year Zozobra will have a 1990s theme as part of the ongoing decades project, leading up to the 100th anniversary in 2024.

"We really hope that by next year at this time, we can welcome a full crowd and that way everyone can participate in getting rid of their gloom. These last two years have been very very gloomy, so I think it's accumulating and I hope that for a brief moment on Friday night we took away some of that gloom from folks,” said Sandoval.