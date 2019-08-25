Zozobra organizers take a different approach to speed up lines

“To tell you the truth, the biggest problem was that so many people waited until 9:15 to try and get through the gates for a 9:30 show,” Sandoval said.

This year, Zozobra is making a few changes so that won’t happen again.

First, organizers are asking attendees to leave the backpacks at home. They are also requiring that outside food goes in a clear plastic bag so that it can be easily checked at the gate.

And finally, they’re hoping attendees show up early.

“There's a lot going on in our world so we just really want to have this opportunity to come together as a community and burn away our gloom,” Sandoval said.