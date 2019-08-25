Zozobra organizers take a different approach to speed up lines | KOB 4
Zozobra organizers take a different approach to speed up lines

Grace Reader
August 25, 2019 10:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Zozobra organizers are trying something a little different this year to speed up the lines to get into Ft. Marcy Park on Friday.

Attendees from last year’s Zozobra may remember how security at the front gates got overwhelmed and had to stop letting people in. Instead, people resorted to jumping the gates to catch a glimpse of Old Man Gloom.

Zozobra Event Chairman Raymond Sandoval said the chaos was caused by three factors:  backpacks, lightning storms and attendees showing up late to the event.

“To tell you the truth, the biggest problem was that so many people waited until 9:15 to try and get through the gates for a 9:30 show,” Sandoval said.

This year, Zozobra is making a few changes  so that won’t happen again.

First, organizers are asking attendees to leave the backpacks at home. They are also requiring that outside food goes in a clear plastic bag so that it can be easily checked at the gate.

And finally, they’re hoping attendees show up early.

“There's a lot going on in our world so we just really want to have this opportunity to come together as a community and burn away our gloom,” Sandoval said.

Grace Reader


Updated: August 25, 2019 10:52 PM
Created: August 25, 2019 08:10 PM

