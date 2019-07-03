Zozobra ticket prices increasing on day of event

“So we hope you get your tickets early,” said Zozobra Event Chairman Ray Sandoval. “But if you don’t, the day of the event Zozobra will basically be the price of a movie ticket.”

Sandoval, with the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, says last year only about 30% of ticket holders waited until the day of the event to buy their tickets.

Sandoval says the decision to raise ticket prices by $5 on the day of the event wasn’t easy, but material and event costs keep rising every year.

“It’s interesting, but the real driver of our cost is volunteers,” said Sandoval. “We’ve just seen a marked decline in volunteers. So services that we used to actually just take care of for free, we no longer can do that. So we’re actually contracting with third parties to actually pay them to do some of the work that was actually donated to us.”

Last year between 1,500 and 2,000 ticket holders missed seeing Zozobra burn because of long security lines and a storm forcing the event to start early.

This year, Sandoval says things will be different.

“There’s a no backpack rule,” said Sandoval. “Please do not bring a backpack to Zozobra. It really caused the mess last year.”

Tickets for the 95th annual Burning of Zozobra go on sale Thursday.

Kids 10 and under still get in free.