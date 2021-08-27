Zozobra to require vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test

Space is limited around 14,000 people compared to the normal 60,000. Organizers were even planning to burn masks – but that's also changed.

“No, we will not be burning masks. We think it's a good idea for folks to wear masks now. We will wait until we have this thing lit and then I promise you we will have the biggest Zozobra bonfire of masks you can possibly imagine,” Sandoval said.

Zozobra is also a fundraising for the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe. Every year they hope to raise thousands for children in Santa Fe, but this year they are starting at zero.

“So we're really asking the public if you decide to watch Zozobra for free or just go on our website. There's a ticket that says ‘I'm not coming but I want to pitch in for 15 bucks.’ You can make a donation in any amount, you can purchase a gloom for a dollar – we're going to print it out, put it in Zozobra to burn for you,’” said Sandoval.