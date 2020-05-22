Zozobra will burn virtually this year | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Zozobra will burn virtually this year

Zozobra will burn virtually this year

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 22, 2020 10:21 AM
Created: May 22, 2020 09:50 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. — Old Man Gloom will burn as scheduled this year — virtually.

Organizers say the no-crowd event will be televised and streamed online on Sept. 4, 2020. 

Advertisement

"Now more than ever, with so many major summer events having been canceled, the Santa Fe Kiwanis Club recognizes how much New Mexicans need to burn their gloom," said Raymond Sandoval, the Zozobra Event Committee Chair. "Kiwanis is working on a process for web submissions of glooms that will make it possible to have this year's anxiety and worries go up in smoke with Old Man Gloom."

Sandoval says anyone from across the globe will be able to tune in for free and take part in the 96-year-old tradition. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

BCSO arrests mother of 3-year-old boy who was found wandering in NW Albuquerque
Christine Olvera
New Mexico likely to reopen restaurants, gyms, malls June 1
New Mexico likely to reopen restaurants, gyms, malls June 1
Train may have sparked Bosque fire in Valencia County
Train may have sparked Bosque fire in Valencia County
New Mexico school districts coming up with plans to reopen safely
New Mexico school districts coming up with plans to reopen safely
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-40
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-40
Advertisement


Train may have sparked Bosque fire in Valencia County
Train may have sparked Bosque fire in Valencia County
Zozobra will burn virtually this year
Zozobra will burn virtually this year
New Mexico reports year’s first human case of West Nile
New Mexico reports year’s first human case of West Nile
181 new cases of COVID-19 reported as Navajo Nation prepares for weekend lockdown
181 new cases of COVID-19 reported as Navajo Nation prepares for weekend lockdown
US lawmakers from agricultural states push for $1B in aid
US lawmakers from agricultural states push for $1B in aid