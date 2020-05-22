Zozobra will burn virtually this year

"Now more than ever, with so many major summer events having been canceled, the Santa Fe Kiwanis Club recognizes how much New Mexicans need to burn their gloom," said Raymond Sandoval, the Zozobra Event Committee Chair. "Kiwanis is working on a process for web submissions of glooms that will make it possible to have this year's anxiety and worries go up in smoke with Old Man Gloom."

Sandoval says anyone from across the globe will be able to tune in for free and take part in the 96-year-old tradition.