A look back at the 2000 presidential election; how 2020’s results compare

Back then, there was also a lot of unrest.

“When President George W. Bush— it’s easy to forget this— when he entered into office, almost half of the country treated him as an illegitimate president,” Rocca said.

But Rocca notes that once the Supreme Court made its decision, Al Gore asked his supporters to back the new president.

“That was a really important moment in that transition period in 2000. The question will be, of course, and this is an open question right now, to what extent is President Trump willing to do that, given his own rhetoric on this,” Rocca said. “My guess is that he’s going to be less willing to give that sort of a speech than Al Gore was in 2000.”

Now, the nation will watch how the election will play out in court, however Rocca said real changes are playing out right now. Some states—including Georgia and Arizona— are getting more competitive.

“I think we’re going to recognize this as a transition stage. I think we’re going to look back at this time and say the parties, the electorate and voters, we’re still trying to figure out where we stand and where the parties are on particular issues,” he said.

As Rocca adds, Americans should want competitive elections because they’re healthy.



