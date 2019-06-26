Democratic presidential hopefuls prep for first debate | KOB 4
Democratic presidential hopefuls prep for first debate

NBC News
June 26, 2019 12:00 PM

(NBC News) Ten of the top 20 Democratic presidential candidates are preparing to take the stage for the first debate of the 2020 campaign this evening in Miami.

Each is hoping to capture the public's eye.

"If you're a lesser-known candidate, you have to make some kind of mark in this debate. Because it will be a predicate for fundraising and media attention," says Democratic pollster and strategist Brad Bannon.

Elizabeth Warren is surging in progressive polls.

She'll visit the nation's largest migrant shelter Wednesday before taking center stage with former Texas Representative Beto O'Rourke and eight other candidates.

On Thursday ten more candidates, including the heavy hitters in the polls: Biden, Sanders, Harris, and Buttigieg will take the stage.

