Despite pandemic, thousands choose to vote in person in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Some voters had to wait in line Tuesday to cast an in-person ballot in New Mexico's primary election.
"I think it’s a very beautiful demonstration of democracy," said Riley Holston, who was among the thousands of people who decided to vote in-person on Tuesday.
According to the Secretary of State's Office, more than 240,000 people voted by absentee ballot. The state encouraged people to vote by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The state reports 60,000 people utilized in-person early voting.
Polls close at 7 p.m.
