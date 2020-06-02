Despite pandemic, thousands choose to vote in person in New Mexico | KOB 4
Despite pandemic, thousands choose to vote in person in New Mexico

Patrick Hayes
Updated: June 02, 2020 05:13 PM
Created: June 02, 2020 04:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Some voters had to wait in line Tuesday to cast an in-person ballot in New Mexico's primary election.

"I think it’s a very beautiful demonstration of democracy," said Riley Holston, who was among the thousands of people who decided to vote in-person on Tuesday.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, more than 240,000 people voted by absentee ballot. The state encouraged people to vote by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state reports 60,000 people utilized in-person early voting.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

Click here to monitor election results


