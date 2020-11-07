Nov. 7 Highlights: Biden’s final push to victory, what happens next?

Lawsuits aside, there’s still the question of what happens next.

“The next step will happen in December when states officially select electoral college voters and then after that, the electoral college will then kick in. We will have the electors from each state then will officially sign on and vote and then the House of Representatives and the Senate, the very first thing that they do when they meet in January is they will recognize the electoral college votes, so at the end of the day we'll get more and more certain,” Rocca said.

Rocca said this election had never-before-seen numbers with regard to voter turnout.

“This election is historic for a number of reasons. Record level turnout, no presidential candidate had ever before this election received more than 70 million votes. Both candidates received more than 70 million votes in this election and President-elect Biden received more than 80 million votes. We have the oldest president ever to be elected, a really rare occasion that we have an incumbent lose reelection. We've only had five going. This is the fifth time that it's happen going all the way back to 1900. We have the first female and African American and Asian American vice president elected,” Rocca said.