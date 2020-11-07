Nov. 7 Highlights: Biden’s final push to victory, what happens next? | KOB 4
Nov. 7 Highlights: Biden’s final push to victory, what happens next?

Grace Reader
Updated: November 07, 2020 10:04 PM
Created: November 07, 2020 08:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Major news networks across the country called the presidential race in favor of Joe Biden Saturday after he secured key battleground states.  UNM Political Science Professor Michael Rocca explained the leaps and bounds that propelled Biden to victory.

“Today was significant because Pennsylvania and Nevada were both called for Vice President Biden, which gets him past that magic number of 270 electoral college votes, enough to be determined, projected, the winner of the US presidency,” Rocca said. “Other states have yet to be called. Georgia and Arizona are two in particular. If he ends up projected as the winner for those two states, interestingly he'll end up with 306 electoral college votes, which is the exact same number that President Trump had in 2016.”

Rocca said President Trump’s campaign has already taken legal action over the ballot-counting process.

“I wouldn't be surprised, come late November early December, when the Republican parties, particularly in those states that are more traditional Republican states that went towards President-elect Biden, just start to signal, okay it's time to move on. It's time to move on, and I think that's in their best interest because they don't want to do anything to upset their voters and their changes to get anything done in the future,” Rocca said.

Lawsuits aside, there’s still the question of what happens next. 

“The next step will happen in December when states officially select electoral college voters and then after that, the electoral college will then kick in. We will have the electors from each state then will officially sign on and vote and then the House of Representatives and the Senate, the very first thing that they do when they meet in January is they will recognize the electoral college votes, so at the end of the day we'll get more and more certain,” Rocca said.

Rocca said this election had never-before-seen numbers with regard to voter turnout. 

“This election is historic for a number of reasons. Record level turnout, no presidential candidate had ever before this election received more than 70 million votes. Both candidates received more than 70 million votes in this election and President-elect Biden received more than 80 million votes. We have the oldest president ever to be elected, a really rare occasion that we have an incumbent lose reelection. We've only had five going. This is the fifth time that it's happen going all the way back to 1900. We have the first female and African American and Asian American vice president elected,” Rocca said.


