The race for governor: Getting to know Greg Zanetti

Matt Grubs
Updated: May 05, 2022 07:15 PM
Created: May 05, 2022 06:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Early voting in the 2022 Primary Election starts May 10, and New Mexicans will make their pick for a host of statewide offices. For Republicans, the top race is to see who will take on Michelle Lujan Grisham for governor.

The five candidates running for the GOP nomination include Jay Block, Rebecca Dow, Ethel Maharg, Mark Ronchetti and Greg Zanetti. KOB 4's Matt Grubs sat down with each of the candidates, and those conversations will air this week.

Tonight's guest is Greg Zanetti. Click on the video above to see his full interview.

The schedule of interviews is as follows: 


