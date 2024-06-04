1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in northeast Albuquerque Tuesday evening.

Police say officers in the Foothills Area Command were called to a neighborhood near Candelaria and Juan Tabo shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday in response to a shooting.

According to APD, one victim was declared dead at the scene. Another victim was taken to the hospital.

Information is limited at this time.

