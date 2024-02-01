1 injured following police shooting in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There is a heavy police presence near McMahon and Golf Course Road in northwest Albuquerque.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, there was a police shooting in the area. Police said one individual was shot. No officers were injured.

KOB 4 has a crew heading to the scene to bring you the latest. Police said there is no danger to residents and drivers in the immediate area.

Officials with Lovelace Health System say their nearby hospital was briefly placed on lockdown, which has since been lifted.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.