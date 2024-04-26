1 person injured, 3 pets killed in NW Albuquerque house fire

Albuquerque firefighters battled a house fire in the northwest part of the city Thursday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque firefighters battled a house fire in the northwest part of the city Thursday.

Crews were dispatched at around 3:30 p.m. to the 6300 block of Buenos Aires Place NW, near Unser and Montano. According to AFR, the crews initially attacked the fire from the exterior as they were gaining entry to the home. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes, but there was severe fire and water damage.

A person inside the home was able to escape through a window, but suffered injuries from the broken glass. Sadly, three pets were also found dead.

AFR said the Red Cross is helping the resident who is now displaced. Their investigation into the fire is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.