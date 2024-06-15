11-year-old’s lowrider bike stolen from Española museum

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. – For 11-year-old Ernesto Garcia, upgrading his lowrider bike is more than just a hobby.

“I like doing it, because it’s just like my heritage,” said Garcia. “And I hope to do it for the rest of my life.”

He got this bike early last year and never missed an opportunity to add something new.

“From like Christmas money, birthday presents and all of that, I will start adding on to the bike,” Garcia said. “So I got most of the twisted stuff, and then I’m planning on repainting it.”

But those plans came to a screeching halt Monday afternoon.

“She was on the phone, and then she said, “My hito, I have some bad news for you,’” said Garcia.

Garcia’s grandma, Janette Quintana, got the call the bike was stolen from the Bond House Museum in Española. It was on display for a special lowrider event.

“The first thing that went through my mind is like really out of the museum, and he got stolen. You know, that was just,” Garcia said.

Quintana says the bike disappeared sometime Sunday night after the museum closed. She says it was the only thing stolen that night, and the thieves didn’t leave many clues behind.

“It was tied, so it wouldn’t roll, and that’s what I found strange because the ties weren’t even cut,” said Quintana.

Quintana estimates her grandson spent at least $2,000 upgrading the bike, but she says the thieves stole something even more valuable.

“My grandson put a lot of work into it. It’s not so much the work itself, but for me, it was the bonding that goes on when you work,” Quintana said. “We try to instill in him, you know, that possessions are just possessions for anybody. But it just hurts to know that somebody can do that to a kid, in my opinion. Because not only did they hurt him, but all the kids of Española, I feel like they hurt all the kids around here.”

Quintana filed a report with Española police, and she’s gotten a lot of responses on Facebook. Now, they’re asking everyone to be on the lookout.

“We really wanted the bike back, because that’s where he put his heart and soul into,” said Quintana.

As for little Garcia.

“If you have seen the bike, please help me. That was pretty much my pride and joy. I was devastated when it happens and whoever stole it, I hope you feel kinda bad. But like, I don’t wish anything that’s harmful upon you,” said Garcia.

The family told KOB 4 the Española Police Department is putting up a $1,000 reward, and the city council is chipping in another thousand.

If you’ve seen the bike, give Española police a call at (505)-747-6000.