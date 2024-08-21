15-year-old boy shot in the stomach while walking in Gallup

A 15 year old from Gallup had to be flown to UNM hospital after getting shot in the stomach last week.

He says he was just minding his own business on his normal afternoon walk, and it took a minute to realize he was bleeding from a gunshot wound.

“I was in the middle of cooking dinner and I left everything everywhere,” said Vikki Garcia.

That’s what Garcia was doing when police called saying her 15-year-old son, Liam Donaldson, was shot.

“It was so surreal, I couldn’t believe it, like shot? Was it a .22, what kind of caliber was it? How bad is this? And the officer is saying ‘He’s talking, he’s alert.’ So I’m thinking OK was it a BB gun?” said Garcia.

Donaldson says he was out on his daily walk last Thursday when he ran into two men, and they shot at him.

“I was just minding my business, I didn’t even really know I’d been shot,” said Donaldson. “I believe they were shooting at each other, and then I saw the firearm pointing at me. My first reaction, they missed because I don’t feel anything. Then I felt blood and saw it, and they were already gone.”

Donaldson went through a five-hour surgery to repair his colon. He’s also healing from a fractured pelvis.

After the shooting, Hózhó Academy Principal Juliane Hillock sent out a letter to the community, letting them know what happened. She also called for a town hall meeting to address concerns about violence in the community.

“It was a little bit surprising to me to see how quickly people recognized the need. We were still pleasantly surprised at our local leaders, our Gallup leaders, community leaders, were willing to come on such short notice, and that gives me hope,” said Hillock.

It’s a long road to recovery for Donaldson, but Garcia hopes it’s also a road to change.

“Everything happens for a reason and God chose him for what reason we don’t know. But I think we’re finding out, you know, it’s bringing awareness to the community that there’s a problem that we really have to start addressing,” said Garcia.

Liam was discharged from the hospital Tuesday. Garcia says they’ll have regular check-ups in Albuquerque for a while.

KOB 4 reached out to Gallup police about the incident, and we are still waiting to hear back.