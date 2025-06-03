2 arrested after interstate chase, third suspect still at large

New Mexico State Police arrested two men they say led them on a chase from Edgewood to Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico State Police arrested two men they say led them on a chase from Edgewood to Albuquerque.

State police say Miguel Pena-Guardado and Maclen Suarez-Villalobos stole a company’s dump truck in Moriarty Saturday morning, along with a third suspect who stole a pickup.

Police say the business owners tried to follow them, but the suspects got out of the dump truck and started shooting. It all came to a stop when the suspect in the pickup crashed on I-40 in Albuquerque.

State police are still looking for that third suspect.