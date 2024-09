2 BCSO deputies charged in DEA case 6 p.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department is at the center of yet another federal investigation.

A current and former deputy are facing federal charges for reportedly tipping off a drug trafficker before a planned DEA operation three years ago.

KOB 4 heard from BCSO Sheriff John Allen Thursday and shows you the latest on the case.

