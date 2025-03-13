2 bills to reform CARA program passes halfway point

There's just nine days lefts in this legislative session, and there are still a lot of big issues waiting to be fully addressed.

SANTA FE, N.M. – There’s just nine days lefts in this legislative session, and there are still a lot of big issues waiting to be fully addressed.

Lawmakers already have a head start on some big proposals but getting them up to the governor’s desk is the big battle. One issue we’re closely following is efforts to reform the state’s CARA program. That program is meant to provide plans of care for substance-exposed newborns.

KOB’s 4 Investigates team discovered there are a lot of cracks in the system, and it’s resulted in multiple deaths.

Two separate CARA reform bills are past the halfway point. The Senate approved theirs just a few hours ago, but now there are two bills trying to do the same thing.

Both proposals are working to streamline the CARA program by moving it out of CYFD and into a single state agency.

Analysts say there are too many cooks in the kitchen so-to-speak and that’s what’s causing some of the problems.

The Senate bill – which is backed by the governor – would move the program to the Department of Health. While House lawmakers want to put it inside the state’s Health Care Authority.

“We are using an agency that already has the capacity and the tools necessary to implement this. We want to streamline and make it a smoother process, rather than adding in another actor and another entity that maybe isn’t as well-equipped,” said state Rep. Meredith Dixon.

Both bills are also calling for several operational changes to the program, including general screenings of all newborns to prevent more New Mexico families from falling through the cracks.

The two parallel proposals are also making significant changes to the state’s child welfare system, including codifying the Federal Families First Act into state law.

The Senate bill also expands what information CYFD can release to the public.

“We have so many things that we need to do in the area of CYFD for to enhance and reform it and to improve the service delivery there,” said state Sen. Michael Padilla.

“We all recognize that the solutions are available. We are, I think, under pressure because administrations change, and we want to make sure that protections for our children are codified in law,” said Dixon.

The governor can only sign one of these bills into law. The good news is lawmakers know they’re all on the same team, so we’ll hopefully see a compromise in the next few days.