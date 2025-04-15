2 men arrested for allegedly setting fire to UNM bike vault

Two men are behind bars Tuesday, accused of setting a bike vault on fire at the UNM campus. Brian Drapeau and Justin Bookhardt were arrested Tuesday morning.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two men are behind bars Tuesday, accused of setting a bike vault on fire at the UNM campus. Brian Drapeau and Justin Bookhardt were arrested Tuesday morning.

Court documents say they were both seen on surveillance video lighting the vault and going to grab more fire accelerant to burn the area. At this point, police don’t know why they targeted the vault.

Bookhardt has a history with police. In 2024, police say he robbed a convenience store and pulled a gun on the clerk. That case was ultimately dismissed.

Drapeau and Bookhardt have been charged with arson.