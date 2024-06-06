2 men charged in deadly 2021 Halloween party shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 28-year-old Ray Torres in connection to a 2021 Halloween party that turned deadly.

Investigators said the shooting happened at a large party at an apartment complex in southeast Albuquerque.

Witness video reportedly shows the victim, Lorenzo Romero, talking with an individual on the passenger side of a Jeep. Gunshots can be heard from the Jeep and Romero falls to the ground.

Witnesses said they took Romero to the hospital, and one of the witnesses was reportedly run over by the Jeep. According to police, several additional shots were fired and another person was also struck.

Romero died at the hospital.

Detectives later determined that Torres was driving the Jeep when the shooting happened. A handgun owned by Torres was turned over to police, and it was determined to be the murder weapon.

Police say 26-year-old Alexavier Gutierrez is also charged with the murder. Detectives recently interviewed Gutierrez, who admitted to firing the gun. He said several people had guns and he thought he was going to be shot. He said he didn’t know whether or not he struck anyone.