2 Ohio women go missing during vacation in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There is a frantic search for two Ohio women who have somehow vanished in New Mexico. The FBI is now involved in the case.

Robyn Bodine and Tracie Shoes were vacationing in Truth or Consequences since Sunday.

However, they were supposed to return home to Brookville, Ohio Wednesday.

Th friends were supposed to drive from T or C to Phoenix for a flight Wednesday morning.

However, they never returned the rental car, and they never got on their flight.

Bodine’s daughter tells KOB 4 both women’s phones have gone to voicemail since Tuesday morning.

The FBI is investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to call local police.