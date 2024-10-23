2 restaurants close in Nob Hill, changes on the horizon

There has always been something for everyone in Albuquerque's Nob Hill.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There has always been something for everyone in Albuquerque’s Nob Hill.

“I shop at the co-op, I’m going to the movie theater, yeah, I come out and have a drink a couple of times a week,” said Rose Rowan who lives in the area.

But some recent closings have Nob Hill regulars like Rowan concerned about the future.

“It is expensive to live around here, but people aren’t going to like it when there aren’t any shops or nothing to eat,” said Rowan.

O’Niell’s Pub posted on Facebook Monday announcing a decades-long stay in Nob Hill will end for good in less than two weeks. Owners are keeping the Northeast Heights location open.

Slice Parlor owners recently closed their Nob Hill restaurant but are also keeping their other location on Montgomery.

“It’s a shame, I don’t know why. I mean, O’Niell’s is busy, Slice Parlor was busy. I don’t understand it, but it is a shame I don’t know what is going to happen to this area,” Rowan said.

Nob Hill Main Street also chimed in on the news.

“Obviously we’re very disappointed to see Slice and O’Niell’s leave. They have been flagship businesses in Nob Hill for many, many years,” said Valerie Osbourn, executive director of Nob Hill Main Street.

Osbourn says she can only hope new businesses will come in like Mission Winery and the Smoky Note.

She did seem to think the overall vibe of Nob Hill may be changing.

“I think that we have definitely seen a bit of a shift, but we have also seen a shift to higher end clientele, but I still think we cater to all ages,” said Osbourn.

KOB 4 reached out to both O’Niell’s and Slice Parlor to see what led to the closing decisions, but the owners haven’t gotten back to us.