2 suspects wanted after shooting with Belen police

BELEN, N.M. – Police are looking for two suspects who were involved in a shooting with Belen police officers

According to New Mexico State Police, around 6 p.m. Saturday, Belen officers were called to a suspicious truck parked on the train track on Jarales Road.

They determined the vehicle was stolen from Albuquerque and sent for a tow truck. While they were waiting, a witness told them they saw two males on an ATV near the truck.

Officers were able to locate the suspects at the Circle K on Reinken Avenue. They tried to stop the two males, but they fled.

During the pursuit, one of the suspect fired shots at officers and the officers fired back. At one point, one of the officers even hit the ATV with their car.

No officers were injured, and the two male suspects got away.

NMSP haven’t been able to identify those two males and are asking anyone with information to contact them.