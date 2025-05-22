2 teens arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to Atrisco Heritage HS

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Public Schools police arrested two teens Thursday for bringing a gun to Atrisco Heritage High School. 

APS police say a family member called police saying she thought a 16-year-old had a gun with him at school. 

Officers searched the teen but didn’t find anything at the time. A while later, the principal stopped a car in the parking lot, and found a gun without a magazine in the car. 

Two 16-year-olds were booked into an Albuquerque juvenile facility.