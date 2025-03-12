$2M settlement awarded to Socorro County inmate

A man was awarded a $2 million settlement in federal court because of how he was treated inside the Socorro County Detention Center.

Jessie Chavez suffers from severe mental illness. Since he was 14-years-old, he’s been in and out of jail for property crimes and drug charges.

As a 40-year-old man, he was thrown into solitary confinement without a toilet. He was also forced to live in his own filth for days as his mental health deteriorated.

His attorney with the New Mexico Prison and Jails Projects says the size of this settlement sends a message.

“An award this large, it sends a particularly impactful message to these facilities that they need to change,” said Steve Allen with New Mexico Prison and Jails Project.

Allen says it’s one of their largest settlements, taxpayers ultimately foot the bill in Socorro County.

KOB 4 reached out to Socorro County officials. The county manager says while they disagree with the allegations in the complaint, they are addressing the standards at the jail, and:

“Strive to address our community’s need for mental healthcare in an environment of extremely limited resources.”