ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Got $2.4 million? You could buy a brewery in Albuquerque.

The “377 Brewery” is up for sale for $2.4 million. The brewery is on the corner of Gibson and Yale, near Kirtland Air Force Base. The name pays homage to the 377th Air Base Wing.

The owners say they’re ready to retire after eight years of ownership. The brewery is 8,000 square feet and employs 26 people.

See the full listing here on this site.