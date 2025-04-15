4 arrested in relation to armed robbery in Santa Fe

Santa Fe police have arrested four people after a pretty terrifying situation for a local man.

Police say they lured him there thinking he was meeting a woman, but it was a set-up, and they were allegedly planning to attack and rob the man.

Santa Fe police say they responded to a call Friday morning about a robbery near I-25 and St. Francis.

The caller told police he arrived to find two men and two women. The men reportedly hit him with a gun and stole his car, a 1995 Geo Metro.

Tribal police and Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies later spotted the car and stopped them near Pojoaque.

Now, all four suspects are charged with armed robbery or conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Two men already had extensive criminal histories. Edward Lucio has previously been arrested for drugs, thefts and burglaries. Christopher Varela has also been accused of battery, assault, and child abuse.

Consuelo Ortega has a history of felony shoplifting. Mari Bella Amor Gonzales was also charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.