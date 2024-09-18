4 Investigates: DA clears fired driving instructor

4 Investigates uncovered why a high school driving instructor was fired and banned from school campuses. After two separate police department investigations, an internal school investigation, and a lengthy review of the case by the local prosecutors, no criminal charges will be filed against Eddie Torres.

Torres was investigated for criminal sexual contact of a minor after he was asked to give a massage to a Bernalillo High School student suffering leg cramps on Valentine’s Day.

INSUFFICIENT EVIDENCE

Chief Deputy Jessica Martinez with the 13th Judicial District Attorney’s Office told KOB 4, “After reviewing all the evidence provided, there is insufficient evidence to prove all the elements of criminal sexual contact of a minor beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Martinez told 4 Investigates the evidence did not meet the standard to prove Torres had intent to seek sexual gratification from the massage he gave to a female student.

She also said the D.A. moved case review out of Sandoval County to avoid any conflict of interest because of Torres’ wide connections to the community.

THE BAN WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT

Torres still faces consequences from Bernalillo Public Schools.

The district terminated its contract with Coach Al’s Driving School, where Torres is an instructor, and banned him from all Bernalillo Public School property.

4 Investigates asked district leaders if the decision to not criminally charge Torres would change its action against Torres.

According to Bernalillo Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Montaño, “The decision by the District regarding Mr. Torres has always been based on our requirement to protect the civil rights of our students and staff. The ability or willingness of the district attorney to build a criminal case does not impact our responsibility to operate with a high standard of integrity in protecting our students. The ban will remain in effect.”

GUILTY UNTIL PROVEN INNOCENT

“That’s telling me right there, regardless of what the Bernalillo PD says, regardless of what the State Police says, and regardless of what the DA says, I’m still a monster,” Torres told 4 Investigates after hearing he was still banned from BPS property. “How unfair is that?”

Torres contested some of the findings in the school district’s investigation. He said he was never alone with the female student and did not use the massage gun on her inappropriately.

“I’ve been a public servant for over 30 years,” Torres said. “I’ve never hurt anybody in my life. I can honestly say that. If somebody is in need, I’m the first one there without even thinking. And that’s probably my downfall.”

Torres is a former police officer, arson investigator, and member of the Bernalillo Town Council. He’s better known as Coach Eddie and is involved in coaching youth softball.

Ryan Laughlin: “Did you learn anything from this experience?”

Eddie Torres: “Yes, I did. I learned a lot. Let me just say, that’s not going to ever happen again. Ever.”

Ryan Laughlin: “What specifically?”

Eddie Torres: “Everything that was done. You know, if I understand – we have trainers. If a student is ever in need, or has an injury, what’s going to come out of my mouth is, ‘Go see the trainer.’ That’s it. No more. I can’t. I can’t do this. I can’t risk what I have for any more false accusations to come up.”

4 Investigates attempted to reach the alleged victim in this investigation. Our calls were not returned. A spokeswoman for the 13th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said the victims had been notified of its decision.

“I was guilty until proven innocent,” Torres said. “I’m just happy this is finally done.”