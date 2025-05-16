4 Investigates: Former Deming officer could get plea deal in child porn case

New video shows the arrest of former Deming police officer Jesus Lopez Jr. for a violent sexual relationship with a teen girl.

DEMING, N.M. — Newly-released body camera video shows the arrest of former Deming police officer Jesus Lopez Jr.

Lopez Jr. was arrested in December after a teen girl reported a sexual relationship with Lopez that turned violent.

After Lopez’s arrest, the feds took over the case, charging him with the Production of Child Pornography related to videos of sexual acts on his phone.

Lopez has been locked up since that arrest. A recent federal court filing suggests a plea could be in the works.

Lopez’s attorney has filed a motion to extend a grand jury indictment citing the possibility of a plea agreement.

A judge granted an extension establishing a new deadline for indicting the case July 2025.

