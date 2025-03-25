4 Investigates: Legislative inaction | Missing Pieces  

KOB's 4 Investigates is examining the juvenile justice puzzle in our Missing Pieces series.

Lawmakers did not address juvenile justice reform in the 2025 legislative session.

It was particularly disappointing for state Rep. Nicole Chavez, “We need to do something. What we’ve been doing isn’t working. We need to come to some sort of agreement.”

Chavez has been pushing for juvenile justice reform since her 17-year-old son Jaydon Chavez-Silver was shot and killed in a drive by another 17-year-old in 2015. Chavez was elected to the Roundhouse in 2024.

“It is like a vicious circle that we are never going to get out of,” Chavez said.

There is division among state Democrats. Some point to studies that show an improving juvenile justice picture resulting from an emphasis on services over detention. Others point to trends that show worsening violence and auto theft.

The science is clear.

“Humans have these basic drives for community, for connection. And it’s really intense in adolescence,” said Dr. Olivia Shadid at UNMH. “If they don’t get that from healthy avenues they’re going to seek it out elsewhere. So that’s where we can see engagement with gang related behavior, for example, because it provides a sense of community, a sense of belonging.”

Shadid said there are evidence-based approaches that have proven to work in New Mexico.

“There’s a type of therapy called Multi-systemic Therapy or MST that has been extremely well studied, including in New Mexico in particular,” Dr. Shadid said. “Therapists are working with the youth, with the family, with their communities.”

Children Youth and Families Department announced nearly $4 million to offer MST and other mental health treatment to teenagers late last year. Spending is only half the battle.

“One of the difficulties in New Mexico is that it is hard to recruit and retain and find the people that want to provide these services,” said Dr. Bill Wagner. He is the Executive Director of the non-profit Centro Savila. They aim to deliver mental health resources to communities in-need and were awarded state funding. Dr. Wagner said it’s not a quick fix that requires hiring and training.

Republicans and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham are calling for special session to address juvenile justice reform in the meantime.

“Crime, and people dying, is not a partisan issue,” Chavez said. “I’m willing to do the work. And I think there should be people on both sides that are willing to do the work.”