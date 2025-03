4 Investigates also exposed a utility crisis at mobile home parks in Alamogordo. Now, AG Raul Torrez is pushing a bill to let the state investigate housing-related complaints.

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — 4 Investigates exposed a utility crisis at mobile home parks in Alamogordo.

Now, New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez is pushing a bill to let the state investigate housing-related complaints.

Watch the video above for the full story.