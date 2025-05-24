52nd annual Riverfest to begin this weekend in Farmington

Farmington's annual Riverfest event is celebrating 52 years this Memorial Day weekend. KOB 4 spoke with a festival organizer about all the fun families can expect.

”We’ve gone from a small gathering of Farmington locals to an event that drew 29,000 people last year from Gallup, Arizona, Utah, all over the place just bringing people to the Four Corners. We have two music stages. We have entertainers throughout,” said Kristin Ottak.

Jeff Boddy, and his band “Breezin'” are among those performing at the 52nd annual Riverfest.

“The first time we played at Riverfest was 1998, and I’ve been playing off and on ever since then,” said Boddy.

He says it’s the atmosphere that brings them back every year.

“The energy and the feedback from the crowd is tremendous,” Boddy said.

Events are spread between Berg and Animas Parks.

“I also think people are a little surprised to see this oasis in the middle of Farmington. It really is a beautiful green place to go, where you forget you’re in the desert,” said Ottak.

Organizer Kristina Ottak says for the 52nd anniversary, they’re making a splash with more than 100 events to enjoy.

“We have a car show. We have a recycled fashion show. We have the Duck Race. We do wiener dog races, which are great for the whole family,” said Ottak.

To check out all the activities flowing throughout this year’s Riverfest event, click here.