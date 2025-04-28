6 homes destroyed, 2 firefighters injured in Grants fire

A wildfire in Grants destroyed six homes and left two firefighters injured Sunday night.

The chief of the Grants Fire Department says it started as a brush fire in a field, then spread to houses behind that field.

KOB 4 asked the GFD about a potential cause, and they did not rule out arson.

“The lack of lightning, is a very suspicious fire, arson is hard to prove, it could have been accidental, but it was human caused,” said Grants Fire and Rescue Chief Mike Maes.

Police reportedly got a tip about a man who could be involved in the start of that fire. They are still looking for that man and the fire is still under investigation.

The two firefighters are expected to be OK.

SOCORRO COUNTY

That wasn’t the only fire that burned Sunday. Fire crews also responded to a 200 acre fire in Socorro County. They say they do have it under control now.

Viewers sent KOB 4 video and photos of the fire in the bosque north of Socorro.

Socorro County’s Fire Chief, Fred Berger, says it started on the west side of the river, and jumped to the east. High wind and dry conditions helped spread the flames.

Multiple agencies including Valencia county, Rio Rancho, and State Forestry helped fight the fire.