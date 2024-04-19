8 New Mexico colleges and universities to get $1M in food security grants

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico higher education officials announced $1 million in grants for eight colleges and universities to address campus food insecurity.

Funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and will go toward projects addressing this issue among students, faculty and staff.

Among the projects is the University of New Mexico Basic Needs Project. They will receive $45,000, allowing them to publish and promote the first statewide college basic needs report.

Project officials conducted a recent survey of 10,000 college students in New Mexico. They found that 58% of students are food insecure. In comparison, 13% of all households are food insecure.

The funds will allow them to transition to become the New Mexico Basic Needs Consortium.

Here is a list of the other recipients receiving the money the New Mexico Higher Education Department is allocating to address food insecurity.

Eastern New Mexico University, Ruidoso – $235,000

The university will launch the “Campus Connections” project with these funds. The project is aimed at establishing community kitchens where students can access and prepare nutritious food, take cooking classes and receive a weekly food box.

The project will also develop a hunger task force with area partners. The goal is to connect students with area resources.

Western New Mexico University – $220,000

The money will support phase two of their food security and farm program. The “Grow Our Own” program will integrate academic programs and bring local experts together with students, faculty and staff to promote growing food on campus.

The goal is to provide fresh produce to the campus community. They also hope to provide food cultivation and cooking classes for college and high school students.

Clovis Community College – $150,000

Expand Campus Cabinet Program, host a hunger awareness program, install snack stations on-campus and expand community partnerships with local farms to provide fresh produce.

Navajo Technical University – $125,000

Funds will support a project integrating cultural practices and traditional knowledge about agriculture and wild plant identification, plant a raised garden, provide cooking demonstrations and develop a cookbook.

The funds will also allow them to develop nutritious food boxes that they will provide to students, faculty and staff. Student organizations will also host events emphasizing budgeting for food and destigmatizing hunger.

San Juan College – $125,000

Funds to conduct outreach to vulnerable groups, coordinate cross-campus initiatives, conduct a hunger awareness campaign and collaborate with local farmers and entrepreneurs.

Eastern New Mexico University, Roswell – $50,000

Funds for the Cosmo’s Cupboard food pantry. Support existing college, adult education and early college high school students served by the pantry. They hope to expand services to meet the needs of faculty and staff.

New Mexico State University, Grants – $50,000

Continue the existing food pantry, expand the hoop house garden, launch campaigns to destigmatize hunger, and provide nutritious food and snacks to go.

