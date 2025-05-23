AAA predicts record-breaking traffic during Memorial Day weekend

The Friday before Memorial Day is always one of the busiest travel days of the year, and this year is no exception.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Friday before Memorial Day is always one of the busiest travel days of the year, and this year is no exception.

AAA is predicting a record-breaking 45 million Americans will travel for the holiday weekend, and they’re only counting the folks who are going somewhere more than 50 miles from home.

“Roughly 89% of those traveling will do so by car. It’s going to be very busy on the roads, and that’s why we’re seeing a record. We don’t see a record when it comes to air travel. We don’t see a record when it comes to other modes of travel, but with driving, we do. And so road trips will be king this summer,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA New Mexico spokesperson.

But don’t let that fool you, there will still be quite a lot of folks flying this weekend.