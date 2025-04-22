Above average temps continue with severe storms possible in parts of New Mexico

Tuesday will mark the first of a several day stretch with the potential for severe storms in far eastern New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Tuesday will mark the first of a several day stretch with the potential for severe storms in far eastern New Mexico.

However, most of the state will continue to remain dry with well-above average temperatures.

Storm coverage may expand westward late in the week, but showers and storms will most likely remain east of the central mountain chain.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: