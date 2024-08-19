ABQ BioPark hosts Discover Asia Day

Over the weekend, the BioPark highlighted some animals in their newest exhibit.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The ABQ BioPark highlighted some animals on their “Discover Asia Day” at the zoo over the weekend.

The Asia exhibit is one of the newest at the BioPark. It’s also home to unique animals, like snow leopards and orangutans. Whenever you visit next, or visit for the time maybe, the main thing you will notice are the new homes for these animals. You’ll also see the brand new Malayan tiger and the baby orangutan, Bulan.

Families got an up-close look at all of this. They fed the animals, took care of them and hung out over the weekend as they checked out the new upgrades.

The BioPark team says these will allow the animals to show off their natural behavior, as they would in the wild. They call it a “flex habitat,” so the animals will get to rotate throughout different parts of the new exhibit.

“They can just do a lot of really special things back here that they maybe couldn’t have done in their previous habitats,” said Tory Fox, the science educator coordinator for the BioPark.

You can visit the Asia expansion Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will have experts there Saturdays to train people on feeding.

The ABQ BioPark has had a couple new incoming exhibits and upgrades. Development isn’t over yet. A master facility plan is set for their zoo over the next seven years.