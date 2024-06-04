ABQ BioPark mourns the loss of 2 animals

The animals were among the oldest at the BioPark and, according to officials, the most beloved.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo is mourning the loss of two beloved older members of their animal family who passed away this weekend.

Cheza, an African painted dog, and Frisco, an ocelot, passed away.

Cheza was treated for recurring cancer over several years. The cancer spread throughout her body and became too much. Care providers had to euthanize her Friday evening.

Now, they’re giving Cheza’s companion, JP, extra attention as he adjusts to her absence. They’re working to determine the next steps for JP.

Cheza was 11 years old. The median life expectancy for an African painted dog like her is 10.1 years.

Frisco the ocelot developed a urinary obstruction that was treated. However, it already led to irreversible kidney failure that worsened to where care providers had to euthanize him Sunday.

Frisco recently arrived at the BioPark as a part of an Association of Zoos and Aquariums breeding recommendation. His mate, Lucy, will remain in her habitat. She could be expecting a new litter of kittens this summer, thanks to Frisco.

Frisco was 15. The median life expectancy for an ocelot like him is 15.6 years.