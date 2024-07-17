ABQ BioPark Zoo shares name of newborn gorilla

Gila was born to mother Nia and father Kojo last month and was named after the Gila Wilderness.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials at the ABQ BioPark Zoo now have a name for the western lowland gorilla born there last month.

The baby gorilla’s name is Gila! She, of course, is named after the Gila Wilderness in southwestern New Mexico. BioPark leaders say baby Gila is growing and thriving alongside her mom Nia Lewa and dad Kojo.

Gila is Nia’s firstborn. Nia gave birth June 22 at around 11:30 a.m.

Officials say they are doing well with the support of the entire gorilla troop around them.

Western lowland gorillas are a critically endangered species so officials add they are thrilled that things are going so well with this new family.