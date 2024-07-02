ABQ BioPark Zoo welcomes 2 Bali myna chicks

The Bali myna is a critically endangered bird species with around 60 Bali mynas left in the wild.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the first time in 40 years, two chicks belonging to the critically endangered Bali myna species hatched at the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo.

BioPark officials say the chicks hatched on May 25. They are the first of the species hatched at the BioPark in 40 years.

Officials say the Bali myna is a critically endangered species with only 50-60 mature individuals left in the wild. They add it’s actually an improvement from their all-time low in 2001 when just six of them were left.

Mama Masa is two years old and came to the BioPark from the Atlanta Zoo last year. Masa is a companion for papa Pozole. Pozole is six years old and came from the St. Louis Zoo in November 2019.

“Our bird care team worked hard on their habitat to create the perfect atmosphere in the hopes that Pozole and Masa would find ‘true love.’ Bali myna are known to form long-term monogamous pairs. The two were soon observed exhibiting courtship behaviors and nest-building and we began crossing our fingers,” officials said in a news release.

The eggs hatched successfully. Now, the babies are out exploring the habitats with their parents. They will remain with their parents for a couple more weeks before moving into their own space.