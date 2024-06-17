ABQ City Council preview: Mobile homeowner ordinance, charter changes

Albuquerque city councilors will take final action on changes to the city charter and get a look at a possible ordinance addressing out-of-state mobile home park owners.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque city councilors are set to take up changes to the city charter and a possible ordinance protecting mobile homeowners.

Councilors are set to make a final vote on changes to the city charter. One change would lower the percentage of votes needed to win a mayoral or city council race.

Right now, it’s 50%. Some councilors want to lower it to 40% to prevent runoff elections that they say are costly to taxpayers.

Another change would give city councilors more power in the hiring and firing of key city positions. For example, the city attorney and police chief.

Another change would create a task force to review the city charter.

If these changes pass, voters will have the final say in November.

Councilors are also set to discuss an ordinance that would make it easier for people who live in mobile homes to own their homes and protect their purchases.

4 Investigates looked into the issue of out-of-state companies buying mobile home lots and significantly increasing the rent for the lot for some homeowners.

State legislators failed to strengthen New Mexico’s Mobile Home Park Act.

Councilor Nichole Rodgers is scheduled to introduce the mobile home ordinance.