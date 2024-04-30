ABQ city councilors to gather community input with Constructive Conversations

The City of Albuquerque is hosting 'Constructive Conversations' to discuss the future of the city with your input.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you want a say in the future of the city of Albuquerque, local leaders are hosting a series of meetings to get your input.

A series of Constructive Conversations are taking place throughout May. If you’d like to attend, it is free and open to the public. However, you must RSVP here at this link to reserve a seat.

There are nine sessions, one for each district (councilor denoted in parentheses):

District 1 (Louie Sanchez): May 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Los Volcanes Senior Center

District 2 (Joaquin Baca): May 7, 6-8 p.m. at Los Duranes Community Center

District 3 (Klarissa Peña): May 1, 6-8 p.m. at Ted M. Gallegos/Alamosa Community Center

District 4 (Brook Bassan): May 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center

District 5 (Dan Lewis): May 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Cibola High School cafeteria

District 6 (Nichole Rogers): May 8, 6-8 p.m. at the International District Library

District 7 (Tammy Fiebelkorn): May 3, 6-8 p.m. at Palo Duro Senior Center

District 8 (Dan Champine): May 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Holiday Park Community Center

District 9 (Renee Grout): May 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center

City officials stopped by to talk about these conversations in the video above.