ABQ motorcycle ministry organizes holiday drive for coats, toys

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s the season of giving and a group of motorcyclists in the metro are encouraging you to gather unwanted or unused coats and toys to help local kids.

Los Capellanes Motorcycle Ministry of New Mexico has collected and donated coats and toys to children in need for nine years. This year, they’re ramping up that mission to try and help more than 200 kids.

“A lot of these kids who are title one. They have nothing so we just wanted to make sure that they had a good Christmas,” said Doug Anaya, the president of the Los Capellanes Motorcycle Ministry of New Mexico.

The ministry is on a mission to collect jackets and toys for kids in need at the elementary school. The goal is for each student to go home with a jacket and a toy, but the ministry needs help.

“It’s not enough, yet. We have some and a lot of it is sweaters, we’re looking for jackets as well but we’re also looking for toys as well,” Anaya said. “We want to make it a special Christmas for those kids.”

They want every child to be included, so they’re asking for new and slightly-used jackets for children, Pre-K to 5th grade – and toys of course.

Students and their families sometimes don’t have money for basic necessities, like a jacket. The ministry has worked with students and families at Matheson Elementary and has helped them with initiatives like free school supplies and haircuts in August.

“The way that we look at things is that we need to give back to the community and that’s what we’re about,” Anaya said.

The giveaway will take place Sunday, December 18, and the ministry is looking for volunteers to help, in addition to donations. For more information on how to get involved or how to donate, check out the flyer below.