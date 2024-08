Bus routes are expanding in Albuquerque, including the popular 790 route.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you use Albuquerque’s bus system to get around, you can now use another route to get to some major destinations.

Andrew de Garmo and Bobby Sisneros, leaders with the City of Albuquerque’s transit department, stopped by to talk about the return of Route 790. They talked about why it was suspended and what areas it serves.

Learn more in the video above and here.